Transcend Goa 2026: India’s first-ever transmedia conclave set to debut in Goa

Goa is set to host a landmark moment for India’s creative industries with the launch of Transcend Goa 2026, a premier transmedia conclave. Organised by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) and Goa Future proof, with the support of the government of Goa, the pilot summit will take place on 15 and 16 January 2026 at the historic Marquinez Palace in Panjim.

Envisioned as a future-facing platform by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, Transcend Goa 2026 aims to bring together the brightest creative minds from cinema, publishing, gaming, and artificial intelligence to explore how stories can evolve beyond a single medium.

The conclave aimed at converging stakeholders across the board, will spotlight conversations on taking cinema beyond the screen, developing Indian-origin transmedia intellectual properties (IPs), and presenting case studies on how Indian content can successfully transform across formats, from the written word to immersive, multi-platform experiences.

At its core, Transcend Goa 2026 is designed to champion homegrown content and spark dialogue on taking Indian stories to global audiences, fostering collaboration across industries that shape contemporary storytelling. With each subsequent edition evolving into making it more grand and forward focused, Transcend Goa has been crafted to put Goa on the global creative economy map.

The two-day conclave will feature keynote sessions, panels, and case studies led by an influential lineup of speakers, including Creativeland Asia Group chairman Sajan Raj Kurup, Emmay Entertainment partner and producer Monisha Advani, Zebu Animation founder and creative director Veerendra Patil, Green Gold Animation founder Rajiv Chilaka, acclaimed filmmakers Raja Krishna Menon, Reema Maya and Q along with industry veterans Afsar Zaidi and Caleb Franklin, among other prominent speakers.

The conclave will also feature special presentations including those by Mugafi founder Vipul Agrawal, AR Rahman’s mega Meta project co-founder Vignesh Raja and Raj Comics founders Sanjay and Vasu Gupta, among others.

Speaking about the vision behind the conclave, Transcend Goa 2026 organiser Harish Rao, said “Indian stories have always had the power to travel across cultures. With Transcend Goa, we want to create a platform where creators, technologists, and industry leaders can come together to re-imagine how our stories are told, experienced, and scaled globally, across cinema, books, games, and emerging technologies.”

Registrations for Transcend Goa 2026 are now open. For more information and to register, visit www.transcendgoa.com.