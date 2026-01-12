Digitoonz Spain collaborates with Hoho Rights for exclusive Latam distribution of top animated series

Cloudbabies

Digitoonz Spain, the European subsidiary of leading international animation studio Digitoonz Media & Entertainment headquartered in India with operations in the United States and Europe and Hoho Rights, the commercial arm of London based producer, Hoho Entertainment, announced an exclusive free-to-air distribution agreement for three preschool animated series- Cloudbabies, Shane The Chef, and Toad & Friends across Latin American territories.

This strategic partnership strengthens Digitoonz’s global distribution offering and brings three highly successful IPs with strong international performance and growing visibility in Latin America to broadcasters and partners in the region. Hoho Entertainment has produced the three long form animation series- Toad & Friends (The Wind in the Willows) for Warner Bros Discovery, Shane the Chef for Channel 5 Milkshake! and Cloudbabies for CBeebies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hoho and strengthen our catalogue with these high-quality preschool titles,” said Digitoonz Spain president Maria Bonaria Fois. “These series resonate deeply with Latin American audiences, children immediately fall in love with the characters and we are proud to represent such engaging, beautifully crafted content.”

“This collaboration brings outstanding preschool storytelling to new audiences,” said Digitoonz Media & Entertainment CEO and founder Vikas Kumar. “Hoho’s commitment to quality aligns perfectly with what Digitoonz looks for, and we are delighted to represent these titles and support their expansion into the region.”

“We pride ourselves on producing high quality content that appeals to children all over the world and we have met our match in Digitoonz. We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Maria, Vikas and the Digitoonz team to introduce our programmes to a whole new audience across Latin America,” added Hoho Entertainment joint MD Helen Howells.

Here are the details of the projects:

Cloudbabies (52×10’), originally commissioned by the BBC, follows four childlike characters who look after the sky and their Sky Friends. The series has aired on multiple broadcasters and platforms globally while also attracting new audiences through its official channels on YouTube.

Shane The Chef (52×11’), commissioned by Channel 5’s Milkshake!, celebrates food, community and healthy habits through the adventures of an enthusiastic chef, Shane, and his daughter Izzy. Created with the support of the British Dietetic Association, the series encourages young viewers to develop healthy eating habits and a love of cooking.

Toad & Friends (52×11’) reimagines Kenneth Grahame’s classic The Wind in the Willows for today’s young viewers, bringing Toad, Ratty, Mole and new character Hedge to life in warm, nature-filled adventures that spotlight friendship, courage and belonging.

Across YouTube, the three preschool brands show strong and growing engagement worldwide. The Cloudbabies official channel with its multi-lingual audio feature has exceeded 550K subscribers and 531 million views. This is supported by the standalone Spanish-language channel Cielitos, where Latin America represents 80 per cent of total views. Shane The Chef has surpassed 12 million views and continues to expand its fanbase, while Toad & Friends is steadily developing its official channel with shorts, compilations, and mindfulness content designed for young audiences.