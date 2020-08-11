Disney Channel India to air ‘Imagine That’ with Rob 6 September onwards; releases new promo

Ready to relive childhood with DIY and art sessions with Rob? Well, he’s back to turn imagination into amazing art and craft pieces, as

Disney Channel India is all set to launch Imagine That on 6 September 2020 at 9.30 am and lately released a new promo.

The show brings back DIY in a whole new format that will inspire kids to upcycle through DIY and have three key brands as partners on this iconic property – Cello ColourUP as the presenting sponsor, powered by sponsor- BYJU’S along with ITC Savlon as associate sponsor.

Commenting on this, Star India Infotainment and Kids head Anuradha Aggarwal said, “We have always been at the forefront at providing wholesome entertainment for our young audiences. Coming off the success of our animation shows in the summer, we are now happy to launch a series that will encourage kids to express themselves and make repurposing a part of their everyday life. We are excited to have three brands as partners on this journey, including Cello ColourUP and BYJU’S who see the value in this unique format such as Imagine That.

Aimed to stimulate the young creative minds of the country, the show will also give a purpose to their creativity by introducing upcycling as a theme. It will be hosted by the popular illustrator and creator, Harun Robert aka Rob, who will encourage kids to imagine, experiment and repurpose everyday items through the imaginative world of DIY.

“With Cello ColourUP, we help nurture and encourage the natural creativity and unfettered imagination in a child. We believe that Disney Imagine That will inspire and motivate kids to open their minds to upcycle through creative DIYs. We are excited to partner with Disney Channel India to help us engage with our audiences in a new and engaging way”, noted BIC Cello (India) marketing director Tanveer Khan.

BYJU’S marketing head Atit Mehta further added, “BYJU’S has consistently been working towards the creation of active learners and the enhancement of creativity amongst children. We have a long-standing association with Disney through our learning series which has been loved by kids across. We are now looking forward to extending this association with Disney Imagine That which we believe will bring a fresh perspective to DIY and help shape the creative young minds of our country.”