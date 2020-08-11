OTT platform, OTTera provides 12 linear channels, including kids, to streamer Plex

White label OTT service, OTTera has announced to be providing 12 live TV channels to Plex, the streaming media platform which now streams 80+ free channels to consumers worldwide.

OTTera offers a wide variety of lifestyle, sports and kids channels to the Plex platform spanning across different genres.

Consumers will give access to 12 OTTera’s linear channels on Plex’s AVOD format, accompanied by its already popular on-demand video content, podcasts, news, personal media and streaming music. The launch of live TV will bring Plex to the forefront of streaming media platforms available worldwide on any device.

Commenting on this deal, OTTera chairman and co-CEO Stephen L. Hodge said, “We are pleased to partner with Plex to provide high quality content for their linear programming. Both our niche and general-appeal channels will fit right into Plex’s new Live TV offering.”

OTTera’s channels on Plex include kids channels Toon Goggles and TG Junior, eSports channel SQAD, Party Tyme Karaoke, Drink TV, martial arts channels WuTang Collection and ChannelFight, love/dating channel The Love Destination, retro and restored films on The Archive, cannabis-themed Social Club TV, culinary channel Cooking Panda, and inside sports channel Footballers Lives.

OTTera operates a professional white label service with which content owners and creators can rapidly share their programming,through a robust development platform and customised interface and branding. Their services reach over 25+ million users worldwide and range from niche film libraries to children’s animation.

Plex Live TV is available now on the free Plex app without any hardware or setup.