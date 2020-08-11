Nelvana and Spin Master are the international broadcast partners to take ahead ‘Bakugan’ franchise

Nelvana, producer and distributor of children’s animated and live action content, along with Spin Master, a global children’s entertainment company, have become international broadcast partners for season one, Bakugan: Battle Planet (100 x 11 min) and season two, Bakugan: Armored Alliance (104 x 11 min).

The popular anime series continues to entertain kids across the world with new distribution deals in multiple territories, including Netflix in the U.S. and Canada. The rest are – POP (U.K.), 9Go! (Australia) and Dreamia (Portugal) for Bakugan: Armored Alliance as well as Televisa (Mexico), Dreamia (Portugal), Nelonen Media (Finland), Dexy Co (Serbia), and Talent Show (Croatia) for Bakugan: Battle Planet.

These new distribution deals are in addition to the previously announced broadcast partners including TELETOON (Canada), Cartoon Network (U.S.), Cartoon Network (Spain, Italy, Middle East), Gulli and Canal J (France, Africa), SUPER RTL (Germany), RTL (Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Star (Greece), 1+1 (Ukraine), POP TV (Slovenia), VMMa (Belgium), M6 (France, Africa), and Lithuania/SIA (Baltics).

Commenting on this new partnership, Nelvana Enterprises head Mellany Masterson said, “Bakugan is a revered franchise with a loyal fan base that has achieved great popularity worldwide as the series continues to enthrall and capture the attention of young audiences. The momentous addition of these leading international broadcasters elevates this powerful franchise to the next level and allows Bakugan to be shared and enjoyed by many more brawlers around the world.”

Bakugan: Armored Alliance is the second season of Bakugan: Battle Planet. The anime adventure series follows the adventures of Dan Kouzo and his best friends as the first kids on Earth to bond with the mysterious alien creatures known as Bakugan. The fate of not one but two planets rests in the hands of this new breed of Bakugan Brawlers.

The new season launched earlier this year on Cartoon Network in the U.S., and TELETOON in Canada, with new episodes of Bakugan: Armored Alliance airing Sundays at 6:30 a.m. ET on Cartoon Network in the U.S., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on TELETOON and Fridays at 2:05 p.m. ET on YTV in Canada. Come this fall, new episodes will air Sundays at 12:30 p.m. ET on TELETOON and 2:05 p.m. ET on YTV.

Spin Master Sales & Distribution senior director Thom Chapman further added, “The continued influx of international distribution deals is a strong testament to the franchise’s reigning popularity. Bakugan is an exemplary franchise for Spin Master proven in its long-lasting brand affinity. We look forward to bringing the epic world of Bakugan to more fans with this expansion.”

Along with the new season, Spin Master has also launched Bakugan: Armored Alliance toys in North America in Spring 2020, with a new line of products launching this Fall 2020 in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the children’s entertainment company will be rolling out their Bakugan: Armored Alliance toy line internationally this Fall.