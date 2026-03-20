Disauthority to launch new colour grading suite in Farringdon

Disauthority’s work on Juana (2025)

Independent studio Disauthority, known for unifying post and production under one roof announced the opening of a new colour grading suite in Farringdon, marking a significant expansion into central London.

The new suite represents the studio’s continued investment in high-end finishing infrastructure while extending its presence beyond its South London base in Croydon. Designed for feature films, high-end television, commercials and music videos, the Farringdon space will operate as a dedicated environment for colour grading, final image finishing, and VFX revisions supporting productions.

“Colour is one of the final creative decisions a film makes. Opening a central London suite allows us to collaborate more closely with directors, cinematographers and agencies while maintaining the same obsessive focus on image quality that built the studio,” said Disauthority managing director Marcus Hundsnes.

The move reflects the steady growth of the studio, which has evolved from a small team working out of a garden shed into a full-service post-production company with integrated filmmaking capabilities. While the Croydon headquarters continues to house the studio’s broader post pipeline, including editing, VFX and finishing, the Farringdon suite provides a central hub for colour sessions and director-led reviews.

The expansion arrives during a milestone year for the studio, which is currently in post-production on its debut feature film Sticks & Stones, a grounded supernatural horror produced under Disauthority Originals and scheduled for release in 2026. By establishing a presence in Farringdon while maintaining its home base in Croydon, the studio aims to combine accessibility with the independent ethos that has shaped its growth.

“London has always been central to the filmmakers we work with,” mentioned producer and vice president Maria Shevtsova. “Opening a suite in Farringdon allows us to meet that community closer to where they create, while continuing to build the kind of studio environment where independent filmmakers feel supported and creatively understood.”

The Farringdon suite is now operational and available for bookings across long and short-form projects.