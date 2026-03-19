‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer out

The official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released, drawing early attention from audiences. The preview offers a first look at the film’s new era, with initial reactions highlighting interest in the next phase of Spider-Man’s story. The trailer features the return of actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, alongside other cast members.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters worldwide on 31 July 2026. Fans can look forward to an exciting new chapter in the Spider-Man saga.

The subtitle Brand New Day is derived from a storyline of the same name featured in The Amazing Spider-Man #546. The issue was written by Dan Slott (Ultimate Spider-Man) and illustrated by Steve McNiven (Marvel’s TL;DR).

Spider-Man has delivered epic stories, beginning with Spider-Man (2002), continuing through Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and now moving forward with another exciting story.

In the trailer, Peter Parker is seen focusing on his college life while leaving Spider-Man behind. However, when new threats emerge and put his loved ones in danger, he is forced to break his promise and step forward once again as Spider-Man, joining hands with an unexpected ally to protect those he cares about.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Wonder Man), with the writers Chris McKenna (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Erik Sommers (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Stan Lee (Daredevil: Born Again), Steve Ditko (The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man). It is produced by Avi Arad (Venom: The Last Dance), Kevin Feige (Marvel Zombies), Rachel O’Connor (Challengers) and Amy Pascal (Little Women).

The other cast members includes Jacob Batalon (Novocaine), Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Michael Mando (King Ivory), Jon Bernthal (His & Hers), Tramell Tillman (Severance).