IICT and Gativedhi Technologies to launch AVGC-XR production intelligence platforms

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gativedhi Technologies, a developer of AI-based production intelligence software for animation and visual effects studios, to integrate modern production pipeline tools into academic training and research.

This collaboration will give students hands-on experience with real-world studio production management systems.

Under the agreement, IICT will collaborate with Gativedhi to introduce its flagship production intelligence platform, Shotrack into academic learning environments. Faculty, students, and researchers will have opportunities to test the platform through beta programs, academic evaluations, and pilot deployments, exploring the technology within simulated studio production environments.

The initiative will provide students with hands-on exposure to production tracking systems used in professional animation, VFX, and digital media studios, helping them understand how complex production pipelines are organised, monitored, and optimised.

A key objective of the platform is to provide a cost-effective, unified production management environment across multiple collaborating studios. In many large productions, studios often operate with separate internal systems, creating challenges in version control, asset sharing, progress tracking, review coordination, and workflow continuity.

Shotrack is expanding to support gaming pipelines, XR workflows, and AI-driven content creation, helping studios manage complex real-time production environments.

One of the upcoming platforms in this ecosystem is StudioTrack, designed to extend production pipeline management to complete studio operations, this will support project bidding, budgeting, recruitment and HR management, IT infrastructure tracking, resource planning, and financial operations, providing studios with a unified dashboard for managing both creative and organisational processes.

Gativedhi is launching WorkTrack, a productivity platform for organisations across industries, enabling companies to monitor workflow efficiency and team performance by tracking task progress, operational output, and employee productivity metrics, This collaboration will also focus on applied research in production pipeline optimisation, data-driven management, AI-assisted scheduling, and predictive production intelligence.

The partnership will also include guest lectures, masterclasses and workshops on production management, pipeline design and studio technology.