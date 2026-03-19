Aardman drops trailer for ‘Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom’

When pumpkins go missing and science goes wrong, only one sheep can make the madness even bigger.

Aardman has announced its upcoming feature film Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom with a trailer.

This marks the third big-screen outing for the beloved woolly character following Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019).

The new stop-motion animated comedy is scheduled for release in the UK and the US on 18 September 2026. The project brings together major partners including Sky, Studiocanal, and GKids, all of whom have already unveiled the film’s first trailer and poster.

Directed by Steve Cox and Matthew Walker, the film takes a quirky and slightly spooky turn. Set during the Halloween season at Mossy Bottom Farm, the story follows Shaun as he adopts a “mad scientist” persona after the clumsy Farmer accidentally destroys the flock’s prized pumpkin patch. What begins as a mission to fix the problem quickly spirals into a series of chaotic and comedic experiments.

The screenplay is written by Mark Burton, a longtime Aardman collaborator, alongside Giles Pilbrow.