TVF and Indusverse bring ‘Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors’ to Prime Video

At its “Prime Video Presents” event on Thursday, 19 March, Prime Video unveiled Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors. The series is about a college student who discovers he carries the pure bloodline of an immortal, igniting a secret war among ancient Immortals and a dying tycoon with a dark past, eying the secret of immortality.

The series is being produced by TVF and Indusverse Comic, with Arunabh Kumar as the producer. The series is written by Alok Sharma and Kumar, along with visual design by Saumin Suresh Patel.

Positioned as India’s first homegrown superhero series for streaming, Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors blends mythology, contemporary storytelling, and comic-book aesthetics. By drawing on Indian cultural themes while embracing the global superhero format, the series aims to expand the scope of genre storytelling in the country.

The collaboration between TVF and Indusverse Comic also highlights the growing intersection of digital platforms and graphic storytelling in India.