Prime Video India unveils 50+ titles across streaming and cinema

Farzi S2 (top right) | Photo: primevideoin

Prime Video has announced its largest slate of new originals at the “Prime Video Presents” showcase, with close to 55 series and films. The line-up brings together Indian productions, theatrical releases from Amazon MGM Studios India, and licensed titles, spanning both streaming and cinema. Audiences can expect original series and films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, covering scripted drama, comedy, thrillers, and unscripted formats. The breadth of genres and languages reflects a slate designed to reach viewers across different tastes and platforms.

The line-up introduces several new titles, among them Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries, featuring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada. Vijay Varma leads Matka King, while Raakh brings together Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir. Lukkhe marks the acting debut of the rapper King, and Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors presents India’s first Hindi homegrown superhero series created for streaming.

Alongside the new launches, the slate also includes returning seasons of established Indian franchises. These feature Farzi S2, Panchayat S5, Call Me Bae S2, Dupahiya S2 and Dahaad S2, among others.

The lineup of regional storytelling features Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, a Telugu drama with Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer, and the Tamil drama Exam. Returning titles include S2 of Vadhandhi, produced by Pushkar and Gayatri, and S2 of Inspector Rishi.

The slate also introduces new collaborations for Prime Video. Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films made its streaming debut with the original series Storm and the film Mess. Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions presented the original film Don’t Be Shy.

A key highlight was the unveiling of Amazon MGM Studios’ new theatrical slate, comprising five Indian films. These include

Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar

Vibe, directed by Kunal Kemmu and featuring Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava

Dilkashi, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, produced by Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal, with music by A.R. Rahman

Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L. Rai

Kuku Ki Kundli, directed by Sharan Sharma, with Bhuvan Bam and Wamiqa Gabbi.

In addition to these theatrical releases, the slate includes a line-up of licensed films across multiple Indian languages, with post-theatrical digital premieres on the service.

Prime Video India SVOD business head and director Shilangi Mukherji said, “Close to two-thirds of our customers watch content in more than four languages, reflecting the growing appetite for diverse storytelling. And our Indian content is resonating globally among customers as well, over half of the most-watched Top 50 non-English titles in 2025 came from Prime Video India.”

Prime Video India originals head and director Nikhil Madhok shared, “Prime Video has consistently pioneered industry innovation and backed bold storytelling. Our belief in the immense creative talent in the country has seen us actively support emerging voices while fostering relationships with India’s most celebrated creative forces.”

Some of the other titles unveiled at the event were: