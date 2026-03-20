Animated series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ debuts on YouTube

Fred Rogers

Fred Rogers Productions (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Alma’s Way) and Little Dot Studios are bringing the animated series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to YouTube for the first time.

The partnership covers channel strategy, content curation, and paid media to engage today’s parents and children. It will feature full episodes, bite-sized clips, shorts, and compilations, along with a trailer designed to stop the scroll.

The launch of thisYouTube channel marks an important step in the Fred Rogers Productions’ long-term digital strategy.

Fred Rogers Productions president and CEO Paul Siefken said, “We’re excited to partner with Little Dot Studios on this new YouTube channel, which will make the wonder, kindness, and human connection of the series more discoverable and accessible than ever.”

“Built on the legacy of Fred Rogers, Fred Rogers Productions continues to set the standard for thoughtful, values-driven children’s media,” said Little Dot Studios U.S co-managing director Ben Arnold. “As huge fans of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, we’re honoured to bring our digital distribution expertise to this partnership.”

The partnership builds on Little Dot Studios’ experience with leading children’s brands like PBS KIDS and Hidden Pigeon Company, using audience insights to adapt the show for modern viewers.

Fred Rogers Productions joins a growing roster of leading entertainment brands within Little Dot Studios’ network, which manages more than 1,000 social channels and generates over 11 billion organic views per month.