Digitoonz Spain acquires international distribution rights of preschool series ‘Bibopalula’

Digitoonz Spain, the European subsidiary of Digitoonz Media & Entertainment, a leading international animation studio headquartered in India with operations in the United States and Europe announced that it has signed an agreement for the international distribution of a charming new preschool animated series Bibopalula.

The series is produced by Galician company Undodez and Televisión de Galicia. Bibopalula consists of 55 five-minute episodes in 2D animation and premiered in November 2024 on Xabarin.gal, the children’s platform of Galician public broadcaster TVG.

Directed by Laura Mahía and written by Andrés Mahía, the series follows the adventures of four endearing little birds who decide to form a music band: The Forest Band. Set in a lush forest, the show promotes values such as friendship, empathy, and respect for nature. Each episode ends with an original song, reinforcing the musical and educational elements of the format.

“We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Undodez and proud to represent Bibopalula in the international market,” said Digitoonz Spain president Maria Bonaria Fois. “With its fresh storytelling, inclusive spirit, and musical foundation, we believe this series has all the ingredients to captivate young audiences around the world, especially on public broadcasters, educational platforms, and digital channels.”

“Bibopalula is a key asset in our international distribution strategy. It brings a unique voice to the preschool content space, and we are genuinely excited about its global potential. We are confident it will be a great success,” said Digitoonz Media & Entertainment CEO and founder Vikas Kumar.

“From the very beginning, we believed in the potential of Bibopalula to reach screens all around the world. It’s fantastic to work hand in hand with Digitoonz Media & Entertainment to bring this story- filled with love for nature and music, to new languages and audiences across different territories,” said Undodez CEO Álvaro Pérez Becerra.

In addition to its television debut, Bibopalula is already building a rich transmedia universe, which includes a children’s book, live shows, a clothing line with an online store, and presence on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

The international distribution will be led by Digitoonz Spain from its Madrid office. This agreement strengthens Digitoonz’s commitment to promoting high-quality children’s content with strong local roots and global appeal.