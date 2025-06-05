Xilam and French broadcaster TF1 to develop animated series ‘Turbo Twins’

French animation studio Xilam Group is partnering with commercial French broadcaster TF1 to develop Turbo Twins, a new comedy action CG animation series for kids aged six to 10 years old for the broadcaster’s leading children’s slot TFOU.

The 26 x 22’ series was first pitched by Xilam Group at Cartoon Forum 2022 and will be directed by Solène Azernour (Skylander Academy, Lana Longbeard, Angelo Rules). The series’ bible was created by Philippe Rolland and Hervé Nadler, alongside Jessica Kedward and Kirsty Peart (Totally Spies S7-S8, Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes), with its graphic bible by Rolland (Kaeloo, De Gaulle at the Beach).

Welcome to Karston Speedway Summer Camp – the ultimate summer showdown for the fastest K.A.R. racers. The stakes have never been higher: for the winners, it’s a place at the Nationals. For the losers, it’s elimination and they go home with nothing. But for our incredible teen duo, the Turbo Twins, losing is clearly not an option. And when high-octane racing meets summer camp life, buckle up! Think workouts that turn into laugh-offs; home-made contraptions and tactics that run out of control, and rivalries that burn just as hot in the canteen as they do on the tarmac – it’s never going to be an easy ride!

Xilam Animation CEO & founder Marc du Pontavice said, “Since introducing Turbo Twins at Cartoon Forum, our racing heroes have been gathering strong interest thanks to the show’s fast-paced, comedic storylines and fresh spin on the sports genre.”

TF1 Group youth programming head Yann Labasque added, “The show promises unique adventures that are focused on family relationships, where every individual is instrumental to the team’s success.”