GFM Animation secures global distribution for ‘Stitch Head’ ahead of Annecy Festival premiere

GFM Animation has secured theatrical distribution deals across multiple territories for its upcoming animated feature film, Stitch Head. The film is set to make its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the “Annecy Presents” program.

Directed by Steve Hudson and based on the children’s book by author Guy Bass, Stitch Head offers a unique twist on the Frankenstein fable. The story follows Stitch Head, a humble, hand-crafted creature who has spent his life in the shadows, maintaining order in a castle filled with the mad professor’s forgotten creations. His quiet existence is disrupted when a weary freak show arrives in town, and its owner, Fulbert Freakfinder, sees Stitch Head as the star attraction he’s been seeking.

The distribution agreements span a wide range of regions. Wild Bunch is handling distribution in Germany, as a co-production partner, and in France. Vertice Cine has acquired rights for Italy and Spain, while IDC will distribute the film in Latin America. Other territories include South Africa (FilmFinity), Portugal (Nos), Greece (Neo), Eastern Europe (Vertical), CIS (Central Partnership), the Baltics (Acme), Iceland (Myndform), China (Aviro), Mongolia (Filmbridge), Vietnam (Skyline), Israel (Filmhouse), the Middle East (ECS), and airlines (Ricochet).

Other films on GFM Animation’s slate include the first two films from the Stan Lee Universe slate—Heroes at Large and Silver Sentinel—and Humbugged!, from the team behind Hoodwinked!.