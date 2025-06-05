Australia’s Cosmic Dino hits hyperspeed with studio expansion

Ricard Cussó and Ryan Greaves

Australia’s Cosmic Dino has unveiled details of its expanded facilities ahead of their attendance at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The Brisbane-based studio’s new multi-million dollar 1500 sq metres facility includes a 40-seater 4K+ HDR cinema for reviews, creatively-inspired edit suites, cutting-edge pipeline, and an expansive open-plan office dedicated to collaboration between directors, artists and producers.

From concept art all the way through to final lighting, the studio offers full-service CG animation, adaptable to a wide range of budgets and storytelling ambitions. Cosmic has taken this quantum leap to bring in larger feature projects, offering international studios a one-stop space station for high-quality animated films.

The extensive expansion was a natural progression for the studio that is currently providing end-to-end animation services for the Bluey movie, the feature adaptation of the beloved series from creator Joe Brumm and Ludo Studio, BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company, slated for theatrical release in 2027. The project remains under wraps.

Off the back of this success, the studio has signed with US powerhouses Fourth Wall Animation & UTA to represent the studio internationally:

“The driving force behind Cosmic Dino is our unwavering passion to collaborate with visionary creatives and studios; to take their projects to infinity & beyond! It was a pivotal part of our launch plans to sign with the brilliance of Alison Mann at Fourth Wall & Strawn Dixon at UTA to launch us full throttle into the US market and showcase our exciting new facilities and the team of world-class artists we’ve assembled,” said the studio co-owners Ricard Cussó and Ryan Greaves.

Cosmic Dino will attend the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and the Mifa market for the second year running, after supporting The Sloth Lane (produced by Like A Photon Creative), which was selected in Annecy Presents in 2024.

Founded in Brisbane by Spanish-Australian director Cussó and producer-screenwriter Greaves, Cosmic Dino has rapidly made a name for itself with its agile production capabilities and creator-led focus to their projects. Their recent service work includes the CG feature Scarygirl — nominated for 4 x AACTA Awards — and the Tales from Sanctuary City franchise, both produced by Like A Photon. Their latest service project, the adaptation of the New York Times bestseller, The Pout-Pout Fish, was completed in 2025 and is set for theatrical release later this year.