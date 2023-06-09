Asian animation studio Digitoonz has announced a licensing deal with Shemaroo, one of India’s leading media and entertainment players, for the animation series Atchoo! season two. It is an Italian-Indian animated television series produced by Studio Campedelli & Cartobaleno and co-produced by Digitoonz.

The new season of this series comprises 52 episodes of 11 minutes each. This partnership will enable Shemaroo to obtain distribution rights for the season two of the series.

“We have a very strong partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment, and we are very excited about this distribution deal,” said Digitoonz CEO Vikas Kumar.

“We are happy to partner with Digitoonz for Atchoo! S2. The series is entertaining as well as educational. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Digitoonz and bringing top quality content to our global viewers,” said Shemaroo Animation, Kids Digital, L&M senior vice president Smita Maroo.

The official synopsis reads: Atchoo! is an entertaining series about a little boy named Teo who has this unusual physical disorder. He sneezes whenever he is caught in an emotional situation and then he turns into an animal. And when Teo regains his consciousness, he continues to have some animalistic traits. The series aims to edutain children with a fun and unique learning experience while also instilling valuable life lessons.

The partnership with Shemaroo is a significant milestone for Digitoonz as it will allow the studio to expand its reach and provide high-quality animated content globally. The studio operates from three locations, including Noida (Delhi NCR), Kolkata, and Connecticut (USA). The studio comprises a team of 600 artists specialised in 2D-3D animation and VFX.