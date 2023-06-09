Loco, an independent esports and live-streaming platform, has announced its partnership with Skyesports, an esports tournament organiser, to host the Skyesports Champions Series 2023. This partnership is well known for its record-breaking esports content.

In 2022, Skyesports and Loco set a new record of 159K peak concurrent viewership. This year, Loco will host the live stream for the epic 10-day BGMI tournament, scheduled from 9 to 18 June 2023, featuring an impressive prize pool of Rs 25 Lakhs.

This reunion promises an unparalleled experience for players and fans alike, building upon their legacy of delivering exceptional tournaments and pushing the boundaries of esports in India. The Skyesports Champions Series will consist of six maps per day with the last three maps of each day being exclusively streamed on Loco. Its users will be able to enjoy high-quality streams, action-packed gameplay and an unparalleled entertainment experience, allowing fans to closely follow every exhilarating moment in real-time, ensuring they don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

The Skyesports Champions Series promises to be an intense competition, featuring some of the most skilled teams in the country. A total of 18 invited teams, renowned for their expertise and accomplishments, will go head-to-head with six new teams that secure their spots through qualifiers. With a semi-final lineup of 24 exceptional teams, including Soul, Blind Esports, Godlike, and 7Sea, the tournament guarantees an epic battle for supremacy. The Skyesports Champions Series is set to showcase the pinnacle of skill and strategy in the esports world on Loco.

Loco founder Ashwin Suresh said, “We are excited to reunite with Skyesports to broadcast the Skyesports Champions Series 2023, which also marks the return of BGMI to the esports scene. Since the beginning, Loco has hosted over 90 per cent of all BGMI tournaments including physical LAN events. Our previous partnership with Skyesports was marked by groundbreaking achievements and record-breaking content. The Skyesports Champions Series 2023 represents another milestone in our journey, as we continue to push the boundaries of Indian esports. We have laid a consistent focus on broadening the scope of esports in India and delivering our dedicated community with exceptional content. We are confident that users and fans on Loco will enjoy a captivating and engaging viewing experience and witness the intense battles unfold in real time between top-tier teams on the platform.”

Commenting on the partnership, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “Our past collaboration was marked by remarkable achievements and unforgettable moments. We are delighted to join forces once again, and we guarantee an extraordinary tournament that will captivate players and fans alike. Loco’s dedication to the gaming community aligns perfectly with our vision for the tournament. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for all.”