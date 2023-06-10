Marvel has announced Avengers Inc. – a new Avengers spinoff series – from writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk that will give the label Avengers a new meaning by having Wasp strive to avenge a number of super villains who were suddenly killed. This will involve Wasp, one of the few original Avengers still operating in the Marvel Universe, in a plot that somehow relates to the Avengers’ past.

It is not yet clear how the series will connect to Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s Avengers, but there will be a direct tie-in. Additionally, as of now, it appears that this team consists solely of Wasp and Victor Shade.

The description of Victor Shade’s character reads as: Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe…starting with their own.

Al Ewing said, “Avengers Inc. takes the beating, buzzing heart of the original Avengers, teams her up with an undead mystery man with an identity so secret even he doesn’t know it, and sends them both out to solve the most amazing, fantastic and uncanny whodunnits the Marvel Universe has to offer! It’s kind of a classic ‘will-they-won’t-they’ crime-solving partnership – or it would be if the ‘will-they’ in question was ‘save the world from…’ Well, that’d be telling. See you in September!”

Leonard Kirk said, “I am unsure what can be said of Avengers Inc. without spoiling anything for the readers. I can say this is a fun and intriguing take on some familiar characters that leans more into detective skills over super strength, wit rather than eye beams and cunning instead of small, genetically mutated, furry creatures. Al is doing a bang up job with this and I am having a load of fun. I hope the audience does too.”

Avengers Inc. is set to launch on 13 September which has a cover art designed by Daniel Acuña.