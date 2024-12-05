Digitoonz and Citrus Ink Studios launch VFX venture DGX

Digitoonz Media & Entertainment and Citrus Ink Studios have launched their VFX venture, DGX. Operating from its primary base in Noida, the studio will deliver visual experiences across animation, films, television, streaming platforms, and gaming.

Under the leadership of Digitoonz founder and CEO Vikas Kumar, and Citrus Ink Studios CEO Vrinda Sood, the studio will focus on providing VFX services to international clients, while leveraging India’s tax incentives. While Digitoonz will oversee the day-to-day operations and manage the full production pipeline of DGX, Citrus Ink Studios will play a crucial role in strategic management.

DGX is already engaged in projects and is planning further international expansions, supported by Digitoonz’s global presence, including its established office in the USA and recent launch in Spain.

Beyond VFX, the studio plans to launch an animation academy, develop IPs tailored for global audiences, and develop game design to create immersive, interactive experiences.