‘Kraven The Hunter’ gets opening preview and new poster

Sony Pictures India has released an eight minute opening sequence and a new poster for its upcoming comic book film Kraven The Hunter.

The film is set to release on 13 December in theatres worldwide, and is the first R-rated film from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The preview features a slew of brutal and gory action from the first few minutes of the film and a special message from the lead actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) who plays Sergei Kravinoff in the Marvel comics inspired film.

Kraven the Hunter is described as a standalone origin story for one of Marvel’s popular villains and a formidable adversary from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (played by Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become one of the greatest and most feared hunters in the world.

Directed by American filmmaker J.C. Chandor​​​ (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call) , the film also stars ​Ariana DeBose (Westworld), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Alessandro Nivola (Jurassic Park III), Christopher Abbott (Enlightened) and Russell Crowe (Thor: Love and Thunder).

The VFX for the R-rated Marvel origin story are done by companies like Image Engine, MPC, Rodeo VFX, Crafty Apes and Distillery VFX. The production VFX supervisors include Richard R. Hoover and Mag Sarnowska. The production VFX producer for the film is Geoff Anderson.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing Kraven The Hunter in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in the country.