Digital Domain, renowned for its iconic visual effects for industry titans, is delighted to introduce a first-of-its-kind co-brand partnership with global leader in entertainment and live event solutions PRG (Production Resource Group). Together, they will provide their extensive network and beyond with an unprecedented all-in-one solution for high-end visual effects, holograms, virtual production, and content creation services.

As the film and television industries embrace innovative storytelling methodologies, this partnership arrives at a pivotal juncture, poised to meet the surging demand for cost-effective sustainable solutions that do not sacrifice quality. Digital Domain and PRG are now able to offer seamless end-to-end service covering ideation to execution, all under one roof.

“Our co-branding partnership has a clear objective: to retain and expand market share, foster innovative trends, and explore pioneering technologies that redefine the art of storytelling,” said Digital Domain president and COO Lala Gavgavian.

“Through our partnership with Digital Domain, virtual production redefines creative boundaries,” said PRG Production Services vice president Jeroen Hallaert. “It empowers brands in cost-conscious markets and studios catering to diverse consumer preferences. This innovation streamlines workflows, reshaping collaboration dynamics and enabling real-time creative refinement, from ‘prep’ to ‘post’.”

This partnership enables clients to shape their vision from inception while also granting access to Digital Domain and PRG’s highly-skilled talent pool, levelling the playing field for smaller teams to participate in ambitious projects. PRG’s Enhanced Environments and simulcam services allow creatives to plan shots and immerse themselves in the virtual world without the need to ever go on location. This fosters a more dynamic and inclusive creative landscape industry-wide.

Digital Domain boasts an impressive portfolio of VFX work, collaborating with industry giants such as Disney/Marvel, Warner Bros./Discovery, Sony Pictures, Universal, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Studios, and many others. Meanwhile, PRG has been instrumental in providing the essential technological and infrastructural support to realise iconic scenes from productions like Ahsoka, Joker, The Mandalorian, Law & Order and more.