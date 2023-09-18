Kids’ entertainment company Cake has partnered with Baby Octopus and Toybox on tween action animated adventure Sherwood.

A YouTube Original, Sherwood was created by Diana Manson and Megan Laughton and launched on YouTube Premium in eight languages. The 10 x 22 minute series has amassed over 54 million views and has been nominated for a Rockie Award for Best Children’s Animation and two Kidscreen Awards for Best New Series and Best Animated Series.

Set in the dystopian future of 2270 in a London devastated by climate change, the legend of Robin Hood is reborn in 15-year-old Robin Loxley, a bold, resourceful skyrunner and hacker who seeks to disrupt and bring down the corrupt, oppressive regime of the evil Sheriff, Nottingham. With melted icecaps and extreme weather patterns, the mighty London of old is mostly submerged beneath the sea, with the wealthy and elite residing in the Upper City, an extraordinary feat of engineering suspended high above the dilapidated shanties below, where Robin leads an unlikely band of warriors to fight injustice and restore democracy, freedom and unity to her people.

Sherwood’s all-star cast includes Anya Chlotra (The Witcher), Tyler Posey (TeenWolf), Rachel House, (Thor: Ragnarok) Ade M’Cormack (The OA) Jamie Chung (The Gifted: The Misfits), and guest starring Joseph Fiennes as the Sheriff (The Handsmaid’s Tale, Elizabeth, Shakespeare In Love).

Cake will handle international distribution rights to the series. The company’s CEO Ed Galton said, “We are thrilled to partner with Baby Octopus and Toybox to bring Sherwood to global audiences. This modern take on Robin Hood has all the ingredients to become the next big tween animated hit – stellar voice cast, stunning animation and timely themes of fighting for justice.”

Baby Octopus exec producer Diana Manson said, “We’re really excited to see Cake take the series into the next stage of growth – we are looking forward to seeing tweens and families around the world connect with Sherwood’s amazing characters and themes.”

Toybox exec producer Nanette Miles said, “Sherwood‘s universal themes of displacement, justice and empowerment resonate now more strongly than ever. We’re excited for Cake to share the world we’ve created with more young viewers.”

Jane McGregor represented Baby Octopus in the deal and brought the partners together.