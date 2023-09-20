India’s leading multi-gaming platform, A23 (Head Digital Works) announced the launch of its highly anticipated A23 Poker application. Designed to provide a skill-based and exhilarating poker experience, A23 Poker combines the thrill of real-money gameplay with innovative features never seen before in the industry.

Upholding A23’s commitment to security and player protection, this cutting-edge app incorporates the robust security measures and protocols that have become synonymous with the brand.

“The new A23 Poker combines innovative features with robust security measures. With a seamless user interface, immersive graphics, a wide range of game variations and exciting tournament formats, A23 Poker offers an unmatched gaming experience,” said Head Digital Works Product & Analytics VP Vasu Merugu. “The product is aimed at users across India and offers unparalleled features that run seamlessly even on low bandwidth and budget mobile devices. We prioritise the security and privacy of our players by implementing industry recognised encryption protocols to ensure their personal and financial information remains safe.”

“We are thrilled to bring another flagship product to the Indian skill-gaming ecosystem. With this launch, our aim is to redefine the way Indians experience online poker. I am optimistic that our learnings from building and operating rummy profitably on the back of strong data analytics and responsible gaming features, will enable us to make A23 Poker our next big successful growth lever,” said Head Digital Works business strategy SVP Siddharth Sharma.

In conjunction with the A23 Poker launch, the brand also released a new campaign featuring its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The advertisement delves into the heart of poker, emphasising the unique challenge, excitement and intensity that arises when players are truly tested on their skills and strategic prowess, showcasing the unparalleled experience offered by A23 Poker.

The ‘responsible gaming’ film highlights the importance of setting budgets while playing real money online games. A23 Poker and Responsible Gaming films are live across all major OTT and OLV channels in Hindi.