Diamond Toons launches new title ‘Cervichampions’ to raise cervical cancer awareness

Leading publisher of edutainment comics Diamond Toons has launched a powerful new title Cervichampions: Guardians of Health, Warriors of Justice.

This bold new comic book aims to raise awareness about cervical cancer, bust myths about the HPV vaccine, and empower readers, especially young audiences, with accurate information and legal awareness about their right to healthcare. Set in a futuristic world, Cervichampions addresses real issues- cervical cancer, women’s health, and legal empowerment- through characters like Dr. Noor, Captain Vega, Zylo and Judge Orion. It champions awareness about vaccination, early prevention, and breaking stigma.

Authored by a grade 11 student and CanHeal Youth ambassador Yeshaya Grover, Cervichampions reflects the perspective of a young changemaker deeply engaged in public health advocacy. A theatre student, academic scholar, and public speaker, Yeshaya has led awareness drives on women’s health and cervical cancer in rural India and represented youth voices at global platforms, including the G20 summit.

“Our mission with Cervichampions is not just to inform, but to ignite action,” said Diamond Toons director Manish Verma. “This comic simplifies medical and legal concepts and makes them relatable. It busts dangerous myths—like those surrounding the HPV vaccine—and drives home the message that health is a fundamental right. Last year, we collaborated with Anvi Kumar and the Andhra Pradesh Government to introduce ‘Talking Comics’ into PM SHRI Schools. That campaign reached over 250,000 students and reaffirmed the power of comics in creating real-world impact.”

As with Diamond Toons’ previous initiatives on menstrual hygiene and mental health, Cervichampions integrates behaviour-driven messaging to influence both mindset and action. It challenges social stigma, corrects misinformation, and provides solutions in a format that is accessible and engaging.

The new Diamond Toons comic will be distributed in print and digital formats through schools, libraries, outreach programs, and health campaigns, in collaboration with NGOs and government partners.