Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 announces public programme details

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 is offering a varied and entertaining programme for the general public in keeping with its philosophy of making animation accessible to everyone. The CITIA management, the event organisers, emphasised this at its local press conference on 27 May, when it rounded off the 2025 edition’s announcements with a focus on its programme for the general public.

Open-air screenings: The movies that will be screened every evening from 9 June to 14 June from 10:15 pm on a giant screen on Le Pâquier are:

Four Souls of Coyote, by Áron Gauder

Transformers One, by Josh Cooley

Flow, by Gints Zilbalodis

The Wild Robot, by Chris Sanders

Zootopia, by Jared Bush

Pil’s Adventures, by Julien Fournet

Also playing are The Boy and the Beast, Place Chorus at La Turbine, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, Place de l’Hôtel de ville in Meythet, and Hola Frida, in the Parc des Vignières Pommaries. Open-air screenings are free, open to all and without reservation.

Exhibitions: Riot Games and Fortiche Production, in partnership with the Annecy Festival, will present an Arcane exhibition event that invites visitors to step into the universe of the series released on Netflix. The Arcane exhibition will be free and accessible to all, subject to availability from 8 June to 14 June at the U.B.A – Le Pâquier.

The Samuel’s Diary exhibition will explore the world of the teenage star from the series Samuel, which was created by Émilie Tronche and produced by Les Valseurs and ARTE France. The Samuel’s Diary exhibition will be free and accessible to all, subject to availability from 9 June to 14 June in the Nouvelles Galeries Annecy. Workshops in the Nouvelles Galeries Annecy and at the Brise Glace will be available to learn more about the secrets of animation.

Departmental tour: Again this year, the Haute Savoie Department and Annecy festival will be giving as many people as possible the chance to discover some of the most eagerly-awaited films in the official selection, which are Arco by Ugo Bienvenu, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han, and A Magnificent Life, by Sylvain Chomet, which will take the Annecy festivities to arthouse cinemas all across the department from 13 to 29 June.

Annecy the world capital of animation film: Annecy residents will soon be able to enjoy animation all year round at a vibrant, accessible and socially inclusive venue, the heart of the Annecy Haras, the Cité internationale du cinéma d’animation will open its doors in June 2026.

Ensuring that the festival remains firmly rooted in its local area and committed to its audiences would be impossible without all the support from its local, private and public partners.­