Japan to host new animation event ANIAFF this December; entries open this June

The first Aichi Nagoya International Animation Film Festival (ANIAFF) to be held in the city of Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture was launched during a press conference held in Tokyo. The ANIAFF official website and FilmFreeway will start accepting film submissions for its feature film competition from 11 June.

The festival is slated for 12 to 17 December 2025. The period of film submission for competition starts from 11 June 6:00 p.m. to 30 September 11:59 p.m. (Japan time).

Any type of animation films are accepted but the film must be of 40 minutes or more in length and completed in January 2024 and thereafter. English subtitles are required for the film that is not in Japanese or English audio. Permissions must be obtained for all rights, including music, characters and images/videos used in the film, so that the director, producer, and applicant have no issues screening the film at ANIAFF.

Interested applicants can fill out the application form on the ANIAFF official website or submit through FilmFreeway. Films selected to be screened at ANIAFF will be judged by the juries to be awarded with the following prizes for the top winners.

Grand Prix – 1,000,000 yen and a Gold Shachi trophy*

Jury prize – 500,000 yen and a Silver Shachi trophy

Audience award – 200,000 yen and a Red Shachi trophy

The festival’s functions are not just limited to introducing diverse films through screenings; creators and producers from across borders will gather in Nagoya for networking through various talks, conferences, and workshops. For the festival to become a hub for the animation industry veterans and up-and-coming talents alike, ANIAFF will provide a venue where pitch meetings can take place during the festival, something akin to MIFA in Annecy.

(*Shachi is a mythical carp with the head of a lion and the body of a fish.)