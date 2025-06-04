The Frank Barton Company’s ‘Pim Pam Pino’ draws nearly 70,000 subscribers on YouTube

Spain-based animation studio known for campaigns for global brands The Frank Barton Company had launched its first original preschool series, Pim Pam Pino. The series has drawn over 55 million views and nearly 70,000 subscribers on YouTube in six months. The studio has worked with top- agencies and advertisers across Europe and beyond.

The series which is produced in-house and without external funding, was conceived as a 3D project that feels handmade. Drawing inspiration from wooden toys and manipulative materials, the series creates an immersive world designed for children ages zero to five.

Synopsis of the series: Each episode introduces playful learning moments, like counting, exploring emotions, or discovering animals; animated to original songs or traditional melodies reimagined using mostly wooden instruments. Rather than focusing on lead characters, Pim Pam Pino is built around a collection of wooden pieces: cats on vacuum cleaners, flying piglets, geometric shapes which are used to tell new stories each time, much like a child reaching into a toy box.

“For every ad campaign, we had to build a brand-new universe from scratch- only to see it disappear once the job was done. We wanted to create something that could last, something of our own. That’s how Pim Pam Pino was born: as a space where we could tell our own stories, at our own pace,” said The Frank Barton Company executive producer and co-director Ursula Garcia.

The series creative director Walter Belenky shared, “Our goal with Pim Pam Pino is to offer a respectful, screen-based learning experience that echoes the tactile richness of real-world play. The slow pacing, warm tones, and thoughtful music are all designed to support healthy cognitive and emotional development in young children.”

Each episode introduces playful learning moments—like counting, exploring emotions, or discovering animals—animated to original songs or traditional melodies reimagined using mostly wooden instruments. Rather than focusing on lead characters, Pim Pam Pino is built around a collection of wooden pieces—cats on vacuum cleaners, flying piglets, geometric shapes—used to tell new stories each time, much like a child reaching into a toy box.

While new episodes are in development for Pim Pam Pino, remains a new series growing organically. Production on season two is already underway, with new episodes set to expand the show’s playful universe even further. The series is available on YouTube in both Spanish and English.