‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ sets to return to Indian cinemas

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will return to cinemas in India on 6 March 2026. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, was originally released on 12 September 2025. Screenings will be held exclusively in cinemas, presented in Japanese with English subtitles. For the first time, the film will also be available in ScreenX format, which offers a 270‑degree field of view.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020. The manga comprises 23 volumes and has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first aired in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc. This was followed by the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the television adaptations Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc between 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc was released on Crunchyroll, shortly after the theatrical screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village. In 2024, the Hashira Training Arc was released, following the theatrical screening of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, To the Hashira Training. The animation is produced by ufotable and it is directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

Synopsis of the film: The Demon Slayer Corps enters the Infinity Castle, a shifting fortress controlled by Muzan Kibutsuji. Within its labyrinth, they face the remaining Upper Rank demons in decisive battles, including confrontations with Akaza, Doma, and Kokushibo. Tanjiro, Giyu, Shinobu, Zenitsu and others fight to break through, each encounter pushing them closer to Muzan. The story builds towards the final confrontation, marking the beginning of the series’ endgame.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature in a three-part cinematic trilogy that represents the final battle of the anime series.

Following its September 2025 release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle achieved significant box office success worldwide. It ranked as the seventh highest‑grossing film of 2025 and became the highest‑grossing international film ever released in North America, surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which had held the record for 25 years.

The film has received major awards recognition. It was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for best animated feature film, by the Producers Guild of America for outstanding producer of animated theatrical motion pictures, and was included on the longlist for the Bafta Award for best animated film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.