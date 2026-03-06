Asus launches new models of its AiO and consumer desktop portfolio 

Taiwanese technology brand Asus has expanded its AiO and consumer desktop portfolio with the introduction of the Asus V501 Desktops including V501MV Mini Tower with a 15L chassis and V501SV Small Form Factor with 9L chassis and Asus AiO V400 series, strengthening its offerings across both small work environments and home setups.

The Asus V501 series with up to DDR5 64GB expandable memory is designed for SOHOs, studios, startups, and small organisations that require dependable, day-to-day computing for core business functions such as documentation, accounting, virtual meetings, and light creative workloads. Powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processors and supporting up to DDR5 64GB expandable memory, the new lineup delivers balanced performance across work and home use cases, reinforcing Asus’ commitment to purpose-driven desktop solutions for evolving Indian consumers. Starting at Rs 42,990, Asus V501MV/SV will be available to purchase from Asus exclusive stores, Asus E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised Asus retail partners starting from 16 March onwards.

The Asus AiO V400 series that includes V440 & V470, on the other hand, is tailored for family households and compact living spaces, combining a spacious display with a streamlined all-in-one design to support streaming, browsing, online learning, video calls, and everyday multitasking without clutter. Asus V470 AiO will be available at a starting price of Rs 71,990 at Asus exclusive stores, Croma, Asus e-shop, Amazon and authorised Asus retail partners. Asus V440 AiO will be available for purchase starting from 14 April from the same channels.

Flexible financing options make these systems even more accessible. EMI starts from Rs 3,583 on Asus V501 Desktop and Rs 4,799 on V470 AiO, with Rs 2,000 cashback on select bank credit EMIs at Asus authorised retail stores.

Addressing the launch, Asus India consumer and gaming business system vice president Arnold Su said, “The way desktops are being used today is far more defined than before. Small offices and studios need stable, day-to-day performance that supports business continuity, while families are looking for clean, space-efficient setups that can handle learning, entertainment, and work from a single device. With the Asus V501 and AiO V400, we are addressing these distinct needs with focused design and dependable performance, ensuring users get solutions that truly fit their environment.”

Asus V501 Desktop- Reliable Performance for SOHO and Business Environments

The ASUS V501 Desktop is designed to support daily business operations with smooth, dependable performance. Powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processors, it handles accounting software, GST platforms, CRM tools, design applications, and heavy spreadsheets without slowdowns. With support for up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and fast SSD storage, the V501 enables quicker data access, faster execution, and easy scalability as business needs grow without requiring a full system replacement.

Engineered for long working hours, the desktop delivers stable performance during extended workloads, supported by an advanced thermal design with copper heat pipes. Quiet operation at noise levels as low as 38dB at full load makes it ideal for client-facing environments such as studios and consultation rooms, while the 80+ Bronze certified power supply ensures improved energy efficiency and lower operational costs for businesses running systems throughout the day. The SRP is Rs 42,990.

Asus AiO V400- Streamlined Computing for Home and Hybrid Work

The Asus AiO V400 series is designed for users who prefer a clutter-free, professional setup with dependable everyday performance true to Asus’ ‘For Home. For Work. For All.’ . Featuring an integrated all-in-one design, it is ideal for home offices, consultants, and compact studios, delivering a clean desk environment with minimal cabling. Powered by up to Intel Core 3 processors, paired with up to eight GB DDR5 RAM and fast SSD storage, the AiO V400 ensures smooth multitasking, quick application launches, and reliable performance for productivity, online learning, and entertainment.

Built for multi-purpose adaptability, the AiO V400 can seamlessly transition from business use to shared family usage. With HDMI In and HDMI Out support, it can function both as a standalone PC and as a monitor, offering added flexibility across work, collaboration, and content consumption making it a practical choice for modern home and hybrid environments. The SRP is Rs 67,990.