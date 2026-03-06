Artificial intelligence company Luma launches Luma Agents powered by unified intellience for creative work

Luma announced the launch of Luma Agents, a new class of AI collaborators capable of executing end-to-end creative work across text, image, video, and audio. Designed for agencies, marketing teams, studios, and enterprise organisations who aspire to scale creative output without sacrificing quality, Luma Agents maintain full context from initial brief to final delivery- coordinating tools, models, and iterations within one unified system.

“Creative work has never lacked ambition, it’s lacked execution capacity,” said Luma co-founder and CEO Amit Jain. “Creative teams shouldn’t have to spend their time orchestrating tools. They should spend it creating. Agents aren’t shortcuts. They’re collaborators that maintain context, coordinate execution, and advance projects so teams can focus on taste, direction, and strategy.”

For the past several years, most AI systems have been assembled by chaining together separate models for language, vision, video, and reasoning- stitching outputs together through orchestration layers. While powerful in isolation, these systems fragment context and require increasingly complex workflows to produce reliable creative results.

Luma Agents replace fragmented, multi-model workflows with coordinated, execution built on unified reasoning. Instead of switching between disconnected tools and rebuilding context at every step, teams work alongside Agents that:

● Execute projects end-to-end, from planning through production and delivery

● Maintain shared context across text, image, video, and audio

● Advance multiple creative directions in parallel

● Evaluate and refine outputs instead of generating one-shot results

● Integrate into enterprise tools and production systems via API

Agents operate inside a collaborative, multiplayer environment where humans direct creative intent and Agents handle orchestration, routing, and execution- resulting in more output, greater consistency, and higher creative velocity. Luma Agents are already embedded across global agency operations. Publicis Groupe Middle East and Serviceplan Group are deploying Luma Agents across strategy, creative development, and production workflows to increase throughput while maintaining brand consistency across markets.

“Luma is now part of our broader House of AI ecosystem and integrated directly into our creative workflows. It allows our teams across more than 20 countries to collaborate more smoothly and develop great work faster. For our clients, that means high-quality creative output delivered with greater speed and efficiency- without compromising craft,” said Serviceplan Group Global CCO Alexander Schill.

Luma Agents are built on Unified Intelligence, a new model architecture designed to move beyond the industry’s prevailing approach of assembling intelligence in pieces. Instead of chaining together separate models for language, vision, and generation, Unified Intelligence trains a single multimodal reasoning system capable of understanding and generating across formats within the same architecture.

Unified Intelligence takes a different approach. Instead of connecting specialised models after the fact, new update from Luma trains a single multimodal reasoning system capable of understanding and generating across formats within the same architecture. Rather than separating thinking from creation, Unified Intelligence tightly couples reasoning and rendering, allowing the system to plan, imagine, and produce as part of one coherent cognitive process.

When a human architect sketches a building, they are not simply drawing lines- they are simultaneously simulating structure, light, spatial dynamics, and lived experience. Reasoning and imagination happen together. Unified Intelligence is built on the same principle.

The first model built on this architecture is Uni-1. Uni-1 is a decoder-only autoregressive transformer operating over a shared token space that interleaves language and image tokens, allowing both modalities to function as first-class inputs and outputs in the same sequence. This design enables the model to reason in language while imagining and rendering in pixels within the same forward pass.

Rather than generating outputs step-by-step across disconnected systems, Uni-1 can plan, visualise, and produce creative artifacts as part of a single coherent reasoning process. The result is a foundation where thinking and creation are tightly coupled, much closer to how human intelligence works.

Built on top of this unified architecture, Luma Agents can coordinate complex creative workflows that previously required multiple tools and manual orchestration. They can:

Coordinate across leading AI models, including Ray3.14, Veo 3, Sora 2, Kling 2.6, Nano Banana Pro, Seedream, GPT Image 1.5, and ElevenLabs

Automatically select and route tasks to the best model or capability for each step

Maintain persistent context across assets, collaborators, and creative iterations

Evaluate and refine outputs, improving results through iterative self-critique

Together, these capabilities allow Luma Agents to function not as isolated generation tools, but as collaborative AI creatives capable of executing end-to-end creative work.

Amit Jain

“Intelligence shouldn’t be fragmented by modality,” added Jain. “Unified systems reason holistically. When the same model can think, imagine, and render, you move closer to intelligence that behaves coherently across the entire creative process.”

Luma Agents are designed for enterprise environments where intellectual property protection, compliance, and operational scale are critical. Key enterprise safeguards include full IP ownership retained by customers, automated content review to reduce copyright risk, legal trace documentation demonstrating human involvement, required human review workflows prior to public release, and cloud-based infrastructure with enterprise-grade guardrails.