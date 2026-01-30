Asus drove strategic partnerships with more than 215 partners uniting at 2026 APAC Partner Summit 

Asus recently concluded its 2026 Asia-Pacific Partner Summit in Sydney, Australia under the theme ‘Evolve’ bringing together more than 215 premium partners and leading industry collaborators, including ecosystem partners Intel and Microsoft, to outline the next phase of regional growth and technological leadership.

During the summit, Asus shared its bold ambitions for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening partner collaboration and market leadership across Asia-Pacific. Backed by an extensive partner network comprising more than 3,150 partners in India, the company outlined a clear objective to achieve a 30 per cent Consumer Notebook market share as it accelerates innovation, portfolio focus, and go-to-market execution across the region.

Addressing the gathering, Asus APAC consumer business general manager Peter Chang emphasised that ‘Evolve’ represents a strategic shift toward deeper collaboration. “Amid current market complexities, together with our partners we are committed to aligning our digital transformation goals with a strong omnichannel strategy. This approach enables us to actively navigate challenges and create a marketplace where innovation directly contributes to customer excellence and long-term regional resilience”.

The summit outlined a comprehensive roadmap to navigate the 2026 landscape:

Omnichannel excellence: Asus shared proven strategies for seamless integration across online and offline platforms. This unified approach is designed to enhance the customer journey, fostering greater engagement and brand loyalty.

Digital transformation: Asus highlighted its commitment to empowering partners with the latest tools and resources, facilitating agility and innovation in a rapidly shifting market.

AI for customer benefit: AI is transforming how people work, learn, and live. Although AI PCs are still in the initial stages, Asus believes their true value extends beyond hardware integration, focusing instead on creating intuitive AI experiences that offer real benefits. The tech company emphasises a user-centric approach, aiming to ensure that advancements in AI result in practical value for end users.

Proactive mitigation of constraints: In a transparent discussion regarding 2026 market constraints, including price hikes and supply shortages, Asus will collaborate with partners to provide relevant solutions across various price points and customer segments, focusing on resilience and adaptability

Product strategy: Asus has introduced a focused brand and product strategy aimed at driving sustainable growth and building partner confidence. With strong year-over-year momentum, the tech company reaffirms its Lifestyle portfolio—Zenbook, ProArt, and Vivobook S, as key growth engines tailored to distinct user lifestyles, alongside the ROG Zephyrus, Strix Scar and TUF models.

Additionally, Asus has outlined its vision for AI PCs, emphasising a hybrid AI roadmap and an intuitive virtual assistant experience. This initiative reflects the tech company’s commitment to turning the promise of AI into real value for partners and consumers.

The Asus APAC Partner Summit has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to fostering a collaborative environment that encourages growth and innovation.