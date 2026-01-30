Animated IP ‘Jay Jagannath’ records 110 million views on Facebook in a month

The animated mythological series Jay Jagannath, currently airing on Pogo TV, has delivered a massive digital breakout, clocking over 110 million views on its official Facebook page in just 30 days.

Rooted in the stories and legends of Lord Jagannath,the animated series Jay Jagannath blends mythology with high-energy storytelling, focusing on values such as courage, friendship, devotion, kindness, and moral clarity. Led by Jagan (Lord Jagannath) and Balram, the series delivers visually rich, action-packed narratives designed for children while remaining culturally resonant for family audiences.

The milestone places Ele Animations’ creation among the highest-performing Indian animated properties across social platforms, reinforcing its growing dominance in both television and digital ecosystems. Jay Jagannath has built a formidable multi-platform digital footprint:

YouTube: The franchise consistently generates around 30 million views every month, with over one million subscribers combined across its multilingual channels.

Instagram: The show records millions of views every month, with strong engagement and repeat viewership.

Languages: Available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Odia, each supported by dedicated social media ecosystems.

The franchise has already delivered 150 episodes across three successful seasons, demonstrating rare long-term consistency in Indian children’s animation. Riding on strong ratings and digital traction, season four is currently under production, underscoring the studio’s commitment to scale the IP further.

The impact of Jay Jagannath now extends beyond screens. Through a strategic collaboration with OMFED, Balram has emerged as a widely recognised brand face. Large-format billboards featuring Balram are visible across Odisha, including high-traffic locations in Bhubaneswar, marking a rare crossover success for an Indian animated character into mainstream outdoor branding.

With record-breaking viewership, sustained monthly engagement, rapid IP expansion, and growing on-ground visibility, Jay Jagannath has firmly established itself as one of India’s most powerful homegrown mythological animation franchises, setting new benchmarks for scale, consistency, and cultural relevance in the Indian animation industry.

Backed by the success of Jay Jagannath, Ele Animations is aggressively expanding its original IP portfolio. The studio is developing multiple new properties for national broadcasters and OTT Platforms. Some of them will be announced very soon.