Planet Rights secures new licensing deals for ‘Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super’

UK-based licensing and merchandising agency Planet Rights has announced new licensing agreements with Blues Group and Teddy Mountain for Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super, the new animated series from Outfit7, the creators of Talking Tom & Friends brand.

The new agreements build on the planned UK toy launch of Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super from character options, scheduled for July 2026. Under the arrangement, Blues Group will produce a range of children’s clothing inspired by the series, including daywear, nightwear, underwear and dress‑up items, with the collection expected to reach UK retail outlets in late 2026. In addition, Teddy Mountain will introduce a make‑your‑own plush range across EMEA, extending the series’ presence and creating opportunities within leisure and attractions venues.

Planet Rights director Rob Goodchild said, “We are really pleased to be gaining momentum on the licensing programme as we bring on board best-in-class licensees such as Blues Group and Teddy Mountain. Talking Tom & Friends is a phenomenal IP commanding a huge level of engagement. With the new series Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super launching successfully on the BBC and ongoing activity across multiple platforms, the series is exceptionally well positioned to grow into a strong success at retail and beyond.”

Talking Tom Heroes: Suddenly Super is set within a reimagined universe of the Talking Tom & Friends brand, presenting a superhero‑themed animated series for children. The series premiered on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in October 2025, with a further 26 episodes released in February 2026. It has also been broadcast in several international markets, including Italy, Portugal, the Baltics and territories across the Asia‑Pacific region.