DC’s ‘Mister Miracle’ comic book set for adult animated series adaptation

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios greenlights an adult animated series based on DC’s critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-winning 12-issue comic book series from Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

This animated DC title would mark it as the second adult animated series under the Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studio. The production house’s first animated series- Creature Commandos panned out as a hit animated series. After a triumphant debut Creature Commandos is renewed for a second season on HBO Max with its production underway.

Official synopsis of Mister Miracle : No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation – the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he’s found with the woman he loves.And so, begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

Other recent series greenlights from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation include Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers.