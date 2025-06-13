Gkids to distribute animated feature ‘All You Need Is Kill’ in multiple territories

A still from ‘All You Need Is Kill‘

Gkids has announced that it has officially acquired the distribution rights for the upcoming animated film All you need is kill that will be securing a prominent screen presence in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

This animated film will be produced by Warner Bros. Japan in a collaboration with the animation production house Studio 4°C. The feature animated film’s storyline will be based on the global selling sci-fi novel of the same title authored by Hiroshi Sakurazaka.

All You Need is Kill will be the directorial debut of Kenichiro Akimoto, and is scripted by Yuuchiro Kido. It will be making its exclusive debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the midnight specials section.

Talking about the film, director Kenichiro Akimoto highlighted, “With All You Need Is Kill, I wanted to convey that even in the endless loop of life, we can still make discoveries and grow, depending on how we perceive the situation”.

“The story has remained so meaningful for years because it captures something essential about the human condition, and the need to keep moving forward. Director Akimoto has created a brilliant new take that we are sure fans will love,” added Gkids president Dave Jesteadt.

Synopsis: Set in the year 20XX, All You Need Is Kill follows the story of Rita, a resourceful but isolated young woman volunteering to help rebuild Japan after the mysterious appearance of a massive alien flower known as Darol. When Darol unexpectedly erupts in a deadly event, unleashing monstrous creatures that decimate the population, Rita is caught in the destruction—and killed. But then she wakes up again. And again. Caught in an endless time loop, Rita must navigate the trauma and repetition of death until she crosses paths with Keiji, a shy young man trapped in the same cycle. Together, they fight to break free from the loop and find meaning in the chaos around them.

All you need is Kill is a mindful plot that plays with the natural elements such as time and life and walks you through the self discovery path. The film explores the theme of cherishing life’s precious moments and embrace the idea of living in the moment.