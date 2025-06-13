French company Mangouste Anim acquires adaptation rights for ‘Cobra The Space Pirate’

French production, distribution and publishing company Mangouste Anim has announced the acquisition of the worldwide adaptation rights to a cult manga for a new animated series, Cobra The Space Pirate, during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The series is based on a Japanese manga series Cobra, written and illustrated by Buichi Terasawa, set in a distant future. The manga was originally published from 1978 to 1984 in Japan and went on to sell 50 million copies there.

Synopsis: Set in the far future, it follows the adventures of Cobra, a rogue space pirate who surgically alters his face and erases his own memory to escape his enemies. He is famous for his weapon, a Psychogun:a cannon hidden in his left forearm. Eventually, he regains his memories and reunites with his former partner, Lady Armaroid. Together, they embark on thrilling intergalactic escapades, often clashing with the powerful Pirate Guild.

Cobra is one of the first manga adapted into an animated television series to success in France where the series aired on the TV show Récré A2 from 1985. A blend of space opera, spaghetti western, and spy films with pop inspiration, its French theme song left its mark on an entire generation.

The series will be returning back to the screens soon now.