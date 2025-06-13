Outfit7 rolls out ‘Talking Tom Friends 2’ and opens pre-registration

Outfit7 has rolled out the red carpet for Talking Tom’s new adventures in Talking Tom Friends two.

The announcement has sent millions of fans into a nostalgic ride, eagerly awaiting the release. The upcoming gaming title will feature an entire new setting for the Talking Tom and its friends.

The upcoming title will be the second game in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise and will feature new visual style, more gameplay, and will have in -depth character narratives.

Fans can get an early start with pre-registration, unlocking exclusive Rizzler outfit at launch and experiencing the next Talking Tom adventures firsthand.

New features in My Talking Tom Friends 2:

A fully interactive neighborhood – Vibrant new locations and hidden surprises around every corner.

– Vibrant new locations and hidden surprises around every corner. Individual homes – Each friend now has their own space, reflecting their unique personality and style.

– Each friend now has their own space, reflecting their unique personality and style. Mini-games, big fun – Players can experience a variety of fresh mini-games that test their creativity and skills. Racing, painting, crafting, or kicking goals – there’s a fun challenge in your way.

– Players can experience a variety of fresh mini-games that test their creativity and skills. Racing, painting, crafting, or kicking goals – there’s a fun challenge in your way. Speaking with real voices –The characters speak using real voices, bringing their personalities to life through jokes, reactions, and expressive conversations.

–The characters speak using real voices, bringing their personalities to life through jokes, reactions, and expressive conversations. Exploration beyond the neighbourhood – Players can also take special bus trips to new worlds filled with unique interactions and hidden surprises.

Flagshipped in 2020, My Talking Tom Friends has built a successful base with over 1.7 billion since its inception. The game lets you customise homes, enjoy immersive activities, and experience real spoken dialogue.

This upcoming sequel lets players explore the lives of Talking Tom, Angela, Hank, Ben, and Becca, with richer interactions and playful surprises around every corner. From exploring their new neighborhood to hanging out in their new homes, and teaming up in fresh mini-games, My Talking Tom Friends 2 offers endless entertainment for players of all ages.