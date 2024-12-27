DC Studios announces ‘Creature Commandos’ season two on Max

Max Original’s adult animated series Creature Commandos is renewed for season two. New episodes will debut weekly every Thursday on Max, with the season one finale dropping on 9 January 2025.

The series is produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. It is marked as the first title in the new DC universe.

Creature Commandos season one cast includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them. We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation,” HBO & Max comedy programming executive vice president Amy Gravitt said.

DC Studios co-chairpersons James Gunn and Peter Safran commented, “We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season of Creature Commandos mayhem. From our spectacular first season of Peacemaker to the astonishing run of The Penguin to the record-breaking launch of Creature Commandos, Max has consistently delivered above industry expectations and beyond our wildest imaginings. Thank you, Casey, Sarah, Pia, Sono and the entire team for your tremendous support of DC Studios. We are proud to call Max home.”

Warner Bros. Animation alternative programming executive vice president mentioned, “Thanks to the brilliant imagination of James and the talent of our amazing artists, DC fans fell in love with this new family of heroes. We are excited to continue this wild ride with our partners at Max. You want more monsters, you’re getting more monsters!”

The synopsis reads: Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

Creature Commandos is written by DC Studios co-chairperson James Gunn. The additional executive producers for season one include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; while Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

The Creature Commandos team first appeared in the DC comic titled Weird War Tales volume one issue 93, created by American writer J.M. DeMatteis and American comic artist Pat Broderick. The comic book was released in November 1980.