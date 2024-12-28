‘The Baby Bread’ is now streaming on YouTube

Chocolate Animation’s The Baby Bread (Pan no Aka-chan) is now streaming on YouTube. It is a CG project which shows what happened inside a small bakery in the city after the owner left and a thief burst inside waking up the baby bread which was resting in the refrigerator.

The short is directed by Haruka Ichikawa and produced by Kazuaki Kuribayashi, while Fūko Noda and Minori Kuragami are the animation producers. The film does not have any dialogues. Kana Hanazawa, Yui Ogura, Yūto Uemura, Naomi Ōzora, and Takayuki Yamada are the voice cast for the animated short.

Kanta Mochida is the CG director along with Makoto Kubota and Daiki Yamada. While the character design and music is done by R!k! and Takao Ogi respectively.

The official synopsis reads: One night in a small bakery in the city, the owner Riku, as usual, kneads the dough, leaves it to rest, and finishes his work for the day. Suddenly, an unsettling noise echoes through the shop. A thief has snuck in and is attempting to pick the cash register. In the refrigerator, the cream bread dough, fast asleep, wakes up to the sound. Startled, they began to cry, “Waaaaah!” The thief hears their cries and notices them… Danger is imminent! Can “Baby Bread” overcome this crisis…?