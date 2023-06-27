On Monday, 26 June 2023, animated series producer and distributor Cyber Group Studios successfully hosted the 2023 International Emmy Kids Awards Semi Final Round of Judging in the Animation category.

Under the supervision of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Judging representative, Ellen Xing, the online judging session was hosted by Cyber Group Studios chairman & CEO Dominique Bourse. Building on the success of last year’s online judging event, this year’s Semi-Final Round of Judging brought together key industry executives from major television broadcasters and platforms around the world.

The Semi-Final Round of Judging is a significant milestone in recognising outstanding achievements in children’s television programming. Esteemed jurors had the opportunity to screen and rank exceptional animated programs, contributing to the selection of International Emmy Awards Nominees in the Animation category. The winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony on 20 November 2023 in New York City.

As a director of The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Bourse brought his extensive expertise and passion for children’s entertainment to this event. Reflecting on the importance of this occasion, Bourse said, “It was a great honour to host the International Emmy Semi-Final for the first time and have the opportunity to bring together many esteemed colleagues, friends, and partners from around the world. The International Emmy Semi-Final Judging celebrates the exceptional talent and creativity in children’s television programming, and I am thrilled to witness the growth and innovation in our industry. With new creative talent and projects emerging, we are committed to working with our colleagues and partners to bring to children and families worldwide captivating storytelling and engaging animation.”

Sr. Dr. Judging Nathaniel Brendel added, “We thank Dominique Bourse and the Cyber Group Studios team for hosting once again, a wonderful Semi-Final Judging event.”

Here’s a list of jurors:

Jo Allen _ BBC (United Kingdom)

Andrea Basilio _ RTP (Portugal)

Dominique Bourse_ Cyber Group Studios (France)

Vanessa Brookman _ Warner Bros. Discovery (United Kingdom)

Nathalie Chamberland _ Radio-Canada (Canada)

Paola Chincoli _ Warner Bros. Discovery (Italy)

Claudia Dalley _ Pop, Tiny Pop (United Kingdom)

Sebastian Debertin – Kika (Germany)

Julien Figue _ Groupe M6 (France)

Luiz Filipe Figueira _ Gloob & Gloobinho (Brazil)

Claire Heinrich _ France Télévisions (France)

Telidja Klai _ VRT (Belgium)

Saskia Krijnen_ RTS (Switzerland)

Yann Labasque _TF1 (France)

Annalisa Liberi_ RAI (Italy)

Karen K. Miller _ Cyber Group Studios (Usa)

Nermine Mohamed _ Abu Dhabi Media (United Arab Emirates)

Laura Montero Romero _ RTVE (Spain)

Darren Nartey_ITV (United Kingdom)

Helena Nylander _ SVT (Sweden)

Michele Paris _ Knowledge Network Corporation (Canada)

Cecilia Persson _ BBC Studios (United Kingdom)

Adina Pitt _ Warner Bros. Discovery (USA)

Irene Pothecary-huse _ NRK (Norway)

Orion Ross _ The Walt Disney Company (United Kingdom)

Nancy Roy _ Télé-Quebec (Canada)

Amy Takahara _ Netflix (USA) Patricia Vasapollo – HR (Germany)