Portugal’s children and young adult channel Panda Kids is adding the latest anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens to its Monday-Friday primetime lineup. This series in part of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.

The series’ synopsis reads: Meet the next King of Duels! Yuga Ohdo may seem like any other 5th grader in Goha City, but he’s about to take his favourite game to the next level by inventing a whole new way to duel – Rush Duels! Unlike previous duels, Rush Duels are faster and simpler, but with awesome new strategies that make each duel more dynamic than the last!

Yuga can’t wait to share Rush Dueling with every Duelist out there, but Goha Enterprises – the megacorp that controls the whole city – is having none of it! They’re the ones who dictate how Duels are supposed to be played, so they’re going to use everything in their arsenal to crush this kid! But if they think that’s going to stop Yuga from building his road to freedom – they don’t know Yuga!

The announcement was made by Konami Cross Media NY distribution senior VP Mark Kirk.

Panda Kids, owned by Dreamia, is a joint-venture between AMC Networks International Iberia and NOS. The channel has picked up Seasons 1 and 2 of the anime, comprising 92 episodes, which will air in the 9 pm time slot, Monday-Friday.

“As Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens continues its successful run on Disney XD in USA while also airing on 9GO! In Australia and Etisalat in the Middle East, we are pleased to bring the latest series in our anime franchise to Portugal, where Panda Kids is one of the most popular channels with young viewers across the region,” said Kirk. “Much of its success is owed to Japanese anime, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will continue to strengthen the channel’s appeal and popularity.”

Panda KIDS was launched last year by Dreamia and is available on operators NOS, MEO, Vodafone, NOWO as well as on Angolan operator ZAP. It stands out for having fun content adapted to the preferences of its young audience, who prefer to enjoy a unique and exclusive viewing experience.