Pathaan has won the Favourite Movie and Shah Rukh Khan has earned the title of Favourite Movie Actor in Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) 2022.

While Kiara Advani bagged the title of Favourite Movie Actor (Female), Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit were declared as Favourite Dancing Star (Male) and (Female), respectively. The Favourite Sportsperson title was once again won by PV Sindhu, along with a host of special awards being presented to Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The digital edition of KCA 2022 received 1.7 million votes, the highest ever across all editions of KCA. This year witnessed kids engaging with KCA through short and snacky content across platforms and screens. With the addition of newer categories, the awards witnessed appreciation for socially trending categories such as Favourite Audio on Reels, Favourite Influencer, and Favourite Shorts. With “Kids Ki Choice, Kids Ki Voice” at the core of it, KCA reiterated its focus on empowering kids with #It’sAllAboutYou.

Following its Oscar triumph for Best Original Song, RRR’s track “Naatu Naatu” continues to shine by winning the honour of Favourite Song (South). KGF 2 emerged as the Favourite Movie (South), while Rashmika Mandanna and Yash claim victory in the Favourite Movie Actor Female (South) and Male (South) categories, respectively. The beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah maintains its winning streak by securing the title of Favourite TV Show for the eighth consecutive time, with Dilip Joshi once again taking home the award for Favourite TV Actor (Male).

Momos take the crown as the ultimate favourite food among the generation, while Candy Crush Saga claims the title of the Favourite Mobile Game. Adding to the excitement, Nickelodeon’s Motu Patlu steals the show as the Favourite Show on Kids Channel, with Motu himself being honoured as the Favourite Indian Cartoon Character.

Viacom18, Kids TV Network, head – marketing Sonali Bhattacharya said, “With year-on-year successful editions of the Kids’ Choice Awards, Nickelodeon continues to be the ultimate platform that puts kids at the center of all that it does. This year’s edition garnered a record-breaking 1.7 million votes, proving that kids have been empowered to voice their choice. Our focus with Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022 was to engage with kids on all platforms where they consume content. By tapping into these touchpoints, we were able to drive inclusivity and participation to this one-of-its-kind award. We are delighted with the response and thrilled that we could meaningfully entertain our young audiences.”

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022, hosted by National award winner Varun Buddhadev, will have its largest-ever digital simulcast on 28 June 28 2023. The entertainment extravaganza will be streamed on Nick India and Sonic Gang websites, JioTV as well as the social media platforms of Nickelodeon India, Sonic Gang, MTV India and Colors.

Below is a complete list of winners: