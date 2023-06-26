Mattel recently announced a partnership with Simon & Schuster for the sales and distribution of the Mattel Press Imprint, Mattel’s own publishing platform centred on its extensive catalogue of children’s and family entertainment franchises and the American Girl Publishing Imprint.

The Mattel Press Imprint will support brand initiatives and give fans of Mattel’s iconic franchises such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas and Friends and more new ways to further engage with their favourite content and characters through original print books, audio books, and eBooks sold and distributed through Simon & Schuster.

“We have seen firsthand the immense value in providing fans of our franchises with multiple avenues to further engage with their favourite Mattel brands, characters, storylines and worlds,” said Mattel chief franchise officer and consumer products global head Josh Silverman. “In launching our own publishing imprint, we simultaneously unlock limitless exploration for kids while continuing to realise the full value of our IP. We are thrilled to announce the best-in-class Simon & Schuster as our partner in this exciting and growing area of Mattel.”

Simon and Schuster will handle sales and distribution of the Mattel Press Imprint and the American Girl Publishing Imprint to the United States and Canada beginning 1 July 2023.