‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ among Prime Video’s 10 most watched international originals in 2024

India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny has made it to Prime Video’s list of top 10 most-watched non-English language international originals from 2024. The streaming giant has released the names of the titles which received vast viewership outside their country of origin. Seven countries have been featured in this list.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the India chapter of the global franchise Citadel, a spy universe created by Prime Video. The series stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon and is directed by Raj and DK (The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs)

The Spanish original young adult movie Culpa Tuya, which premiered on the platform on 27 December 2024 in 240 countries and territories worldwide, was the most-watched international original. This sequel from Mercedes Ron’s Culpables book trilogy was ranked number one on the platform in over 170 countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Canada. It was among the top three movies in the USA and the UK.

The top 10 non-English originals are:

Culpa Tuya (Movie, Spain, December 2024) Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End (Movie, Spain, October 2024) Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (Series, Germany, May 2024) Citadel: Diana (Series, Italy, October 2024) Citadel: Honey Bunny (Series, India, November 2024) Red Queen (Series, Spain, February 2024) Marry My Husband (Series, Korea, January 2024) No Gain No Love (Series, Korea, August 2024) Betty La Fea, The Story Continues (Series, Colombia, August 2024) Like A Dragon: Yakuza (Series, Japan, October 2024)

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios international originals VP James Farrell said, “It’s been a landmark year for international originals on Prime Video as we see customers increasingly watch international programming from inside and outside their country of origin. Our international originals strategy is built on the belief that great stories can come from anywhere and resonate everywhere, and the success we’re seeing across genres and regions encourages us to continue investing in locally-produced stories for a local and international audience.”

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head of movies and scripted TV María Contreras commented, “We’re thrilled to see Culpa Tuya connect with viewers on such a huge global scale becoming our most-watched international original ever at launch, and I’m delighted we’ll keep Culpables fans satisfied with more to come from the trilogy and author Mercedes Ron. The continued international success of Spanish Originals with Apocalypse Z and Red Queen joining Culpa Tuya in the top 10 list, demonstrates the universal appeal of compelling storytelling, regardless of language or origin.”

The international originals launched in 2024 also acquired a massive viewership in their origin countries. Some of the breakout hits were Mirzapur season three (India), Oshi No Ko (Japan), Who Killed Him? (Mexico), The Park Maniac (Brazil), Nahir (Argentina), Ourika (France), Operación Triunfo (Spain).

Farrell added, “Our goal has always been to produce international originals which make an outsized impact with audiences in their home country first. It’s great that our investment in fostering local talent, production and storytelling continues to connect with customers locally by breaking more viewership records in their country of origin in 2024.”

Some of the originals like Maxton Hall: The World Between Us, Red Queen, and Betty La Fea, The Story Continues will have their sequences returning in 2025. Below are some of the international originals releasing in 2025: