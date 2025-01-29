Animation and motion design studio Golden Wolf promotes key members

British animation and motion design studio Golden Wolf has announced new collaborations and promotions of its existing members.

Founded in 2013 with offices in London and New York, the studio has specialised in creating illustrative 2D animated videos for commercial campaigns, opening titles, music videos, AR filters, VR experiences and social media campaigns. The studio has worked for major brands like Nike, Facebook, Gatorade, Subway, Adidas, Disney and Adult Swim among others.

The company has promoted its long-standing team members Henry Purrington to the position of studio director and Stefan Falconer to executive creative director, along with Heidi Stephenson levelling up as director of production. This leadership team will report to Dotti Sinnott, the head of content of Golden Wolf’s parent company Doodles.

L to R: Stefan Falconer, Henry Purrington, Heidi Stephenson

Recent years have brought significant changes for the studio, shaped by the challenges of the current economic climate and buoyed by new opportunities through Doodles, Golden Wolf said in a statement. “In response to this shifting landscape, Golden Wolf is making the strategic decision to invest in the nimble, innovative solutions their multidisciplinary department has spearheaded for years, leading the ever-changing trends and technologies of the industry.”

The studio also announcd its collaboration with audio partners, Take Your Medicine, “to create immersive, multisensory experiences that amplify the impact of their projects.”

The studio’s award-winning work includes Crown Royal’s “Apple Icon,” The Lords of Water launch film and Subway’s “What’s Your Style?”.

Golden Wolf’s campaign for Adidas