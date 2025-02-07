‘Chhaava’ merchandise now available on A47

Even before the release of the highly-anticipated film Chhaava, its merchandise it out. A47, a platform specialising in Indian pop culture and heritage-inspired merchandise has announced its latest collaboration with Maddock Films for the products of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale.

Chhaava‘s merch range includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hoodies with prices starting at Rs 699. The collection will go live exclusively on the A47 official website on 7 February 2025, ahead of the film’s release date of 14 February.

“At A47, we are committed to celebrating India’s iconic stories through high-quality, thoughtfully designed merchandise. Collaborating with Maddock Films for Chhaava is an incredible opportunity to bring history and heroism into everyday fashion. We’ve ensured that every fan can find something they love, making Chhaava’s spirit a part of their wardrobe,” said A47 founder and CEO Bhavik Vora.

A grand cinematic spectacle, Chhaava is one of the most awaited films of the year. Backed by Maddock Films and featuring Kaushal in a powerful lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, the film brings to life the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the fearless Maratha warrior and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.