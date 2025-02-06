College Rivals S2 finale date announced

College Rivals S1 Finale

After 224 days of nationwide qualifiers, the top college gamers from across the country are ready to battle it out at the Ampverse DMI collegiate gaming IP College Rivals S2. The finale scheduled to be held on 23 February 2025, at Hall 4, Nesco, Mumbai, will witness seven mega finalists face off across three gaming titles i.e. Valorant, BGMI and EA FC 24.

The winner will take home a prize money worth up to Rs 50 lakhs, making this the most thrilling and rewarding collegiate gaming event of the year. Besides competition, the finale will feature music by popular artists like Seedhe Maut, Pho, and Dizlaw. It will also have cosplay competition, interactive gaming zones, meet-and-greet opportunities with gamers, and exclusive giveaways and surprises.

With the second season qualifiers kicking off from 15 July last year, College Rivals S2 has received over two lakhs registrations across 55 colleges in 22 cities, exposing over 11 lakh students interacting and engaging with the season two edition of this college IP, Ampverse DMI has said.

“College Rivals is a groundbreaking platform that highlights the immense talent and passion for esports among college students. It has successfully created a structured pathway for young gamers to pursue professional careers in esports,” said Ampverse DMI India marketing head Sumedha Mahajan. “The overwhelming response to our first season was just the beginning, and season two is set to surpass all expectations. With incredible talent on the stage and in the gaming arena, the finale will be a testament to the growing influence of collegiate esports in India.”

The tickets for the event are available on BookMyShow.