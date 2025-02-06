Sony Pictures announces the cast of ‘Anaconda’

Sony Pictures has announced the cast of its upcoming feature film Anaconda, a reboot of the 1997 film of the same name.

The film’s cast features actors Jack Black (Dear Santa, Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Friends), Selton Mello (I’m Still Here, The Clown), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Steve Zahn (Silo, Joy Ride), Daniela Melchior (James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Road House) and Ione Skye (Haunt, Dear Eleanor).

On its official YouTube channel, Sony Pictures uploaded a video starring actors Black, Rudd and Mello who reveal the cast in a comic musical way. Black can be seen singing a song while Selton plays the guitar and Rudd is seen banging the bongos while announcing the cast.

Synopsis of the movie: A group of friends who are going through mid-life crises remake their favourite movie from their youth. They go to the rainforest and find themselves in a fight for their lives against giant snakes, natural disasters, and criminals.

The movie is directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted, That Awkward Moment) and produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under Fuller Formed Entertainment and Sony Pictures. It will release in the theatres on 25 December 2025.