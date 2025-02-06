‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official teaser out

Marvel Studios launched the first official teaser for its upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps amidst a live audience and the key cast members, at the US Space & Rocket Center, Home of Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. Fans around the globe joined this inaugural via a livestream.

​Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the film introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

L to R: Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby

At the launch event, cast members Pascal, Kirby, Quinn and Moss-Bachrach commandeered the countdown surrounded by fans outside the National Geographic Theater. Angélique Roché hosted the event that included a Q&A with the stars.

Apart from the aforementioned cast, the action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is said to be the first film of phase six of the MCU. It will release on 25 July 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.